In Madhya Pradesh, Family Fined Rs 75,000 For Defecating In The Open

A panchayat at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district has imposed a fine of about Rs 75,000 on a family for open defecation.The panchayat of Rambhakhedi village also served notices to 43 other families there to stop defecating in the open."About a month back, the family was advised to stop defecating in the open. However, they turned deaf ears to it. So, a fine of Rs 75,000 was yesterday imposed on the family of 10 members," Rambhakhedi village panchayat's employment assistant Kunwarlal said today."The fine was imposed for one month at a rate of Rs 250 per day on each of the 10 members of the family under Madhya Pradesh Panchayat (Swachhata Tatha Nuisance Nivaran Tatha Upshaman) Rules, 1999. Besides, 43 other families were also served notices to stop open defecation," he said.The village sarpanch, Ramrati Bai, said action was taken as the family members were not ready to use the toilet constructed at their home despite repeated advice."These villagers had been warned on several occasions, but they were not ready to use the toilets at home," she said.