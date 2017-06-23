In Jagga Jasoos' Jhumritalaiyya, Katrina Kaif And Ranbir Kapoor Fall Adorably In Love Jagga Jasoos' new song Jhumritalaiyya show how Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor) and Shruti (Katrina Kaif) grew closer

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in Jagga Jasoos New Delhi: Highlights Jhumritalaiyya has been composed by Pritam Jhumritalaiyya is Jagga Jasoos' third song Ranbir and Katrina's Jagga Jasoos will release on July 14 Jagga Jasoos cannot get any cuter, the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's film released a new song, titled Jhumritalaiyya. Ranbir and Katrina play two oddballs who fancy themselves as detectives but they are not as orderly as they think they are. For example, what do you do when your room is on fire? Surely, not throw the burning mattress in the corridor (*sniggers*). Jhumritalaiyya is cute this way. It has some really adorable moments of Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor) and Shruti's (Katrina Kaif) budding friendship which will put a smile on your face.



Watch Jagga Jasoos' Jhumritalaiyya:





Jhumritalaiyya has been composed by Pritam and it has been sung by Arijit Singh and Mohan Kanan. Jhumritalaiyya delves into the fancy world of Jagga and Shruti, which is extraordinarily pretty and breathtaking. Add the two misfits and you will get a really adorable love story.



Meanwhile, ex-lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, used their Ullu Ka Pattha. Ranbir 'retaliated' by releasing the film's second song - Galti Se Mistake - in which he



After many delays, Ranbir and Katrina's film is releasing on July 14. Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu.



