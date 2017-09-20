In High Court Today, High-Stakes Battle Between EPS And Dhinakaran Camp 18 lawmakers loyal to VK Sasikala and nephew TTV Dhinakaran - the AIADMK's general secretary and her deputy before the posts were removed - had gone to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on 22 August to withdraw support to Chief Minister Palaniswami and demand the Chief Minister face a trust vote.

