In Gujarat, 2 Important Meetings Ahead of Rajya Sabha Election: 10 Points

Ahmedabad: Battlelines drawn for Tuesday's crucial Rajya Sabha election, two meetings will be held in Gujarat at 2 this afternoon. While BJP chief Amit Shah will meet the party's legislators in Ahmedabad, the Congress' Ahmed Patel will meet his party's MLAs at a resort in Anand, about 76 km away. Both Mr Shah and Mr Patel are contesting the Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow. With the BJP's big numbers in the Gujarat assembly, Amit Shah will breeze through and make his Parliament debut. Ahmed Patel is doing a head count.