In Gujarat, 2 Important Meetings Ahead of Rajya Sabha Election: 10 Points
Amit Shah and Ahmed Patel are contesting the Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow. With the BJP's big numbers in the Gujarat assembly, Amit Shah will breeze through and make his Parliament debut. Ahmed Patel is doing a head count.
Ahmedabad: Battlelines drawn for Tuesday's crucial Rajya Sabha election, two meetings will be held in Gujarat at 2 this afternoon. While BJP chief Amit Shah will meet the party's legislators in Ahmedabad, the Congress' Ahmed Patel will meet his party's MLAs at a resort in Anand, about 76 km away. Both Mr Shah and Mr Patel are contesting the Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow. With the BJP's big numbers in the Gujarat assembly, Amit Shah will breeze through and make his Parliament debut. Ahmed Patel is doing a head count.
Ahmed Patel, who is political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, received the MLAs at the airport, from where they were driven to the Neejanand Resort in Anand in two buses. ""We are confident of victory. All MLAs are with us," Mr Patel said.
In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the strength of the Congress has gone down to 51 from 57 after the six legislators resigned allegedly as a plan scripted by local heavyweight Shankersinh Vaghela, who exited the party last month after it refused to project him for chief minister in assembly elections later this year.
The Congress needs to ensure at least 45 MLAs support Ahmed Patel in tomorrow's vote. Sources in the BJP said they expect two to three from the 43 sequestered by the Congress to vote against Mr Patel, which will make it very tough for the Congress A lister.
The Congress has warned that any move to defy the party's order to vote for Mr Patel will attract heavy penalty, including legal action that could mean being barred from contesting elections. At least 11 Congress MLAs had voted for the BJP's nominee Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election last month instead of Meira Kumar, backed by the opposition.
The BJP has fielded Amit Shah and union minister Smriti Irani for the two seats it will win with ease. For the third it has fielded Balwantsinh Rajput to take on Ahmed Patel. Mr Rajput is one of the six who quit the Congress a few days ago; he is also related to Mr Vaghela.
Shankersinh Vaghela, who remains a legislator has sent out mixed signals on how he will vote tomorrow. The Congress says that its whip or formal order in the assembly to vote for Ahmed Patel applies to Mr Vaghela too.