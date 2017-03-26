Yogi Adityanath Reminds People Of 'Certain Responsibilities' In Gorakhpur

At a shelter built for cows in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent a veiled warning to the people who sent him to Parliament for five consecutive times - that they had "certain responsibilities" and needed to progress towards development. The words were yet another emphasis on the message of "discrimination towards none and development for all" that Yogi Adityanath -- seen for years as the BJP's mascot of Hindutva -- has been sending out since he was picked for the state's top job."The people of Gorakhpur have elected me repeatedly. However, the people have certain responsibilities too," the Chief Minister said in what was seen as a message advising restraint to his supporters. "There will be no discrimination with anyone... society will develop along with everyone. We all will progress toward a new development together," he added.Yesterday, on his first visit to what has been his spiritual home since his teen years, he had said, Josh mein aake hosh nahi khona chahiye" (Don't get carried away by the victory)". The priest-turned politician had pointed out that any move seen as an excess will be used by the opposition parties to scuttle Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda."Yahan par kisi ke saath na jaati ke naam par, na mat ke naam par, na mazhab ke naam par, na ling ke naam par kisi prakar ka koi bhed bhaav nahi hoga. Vikas sabka hoga lekin tushtikaran kisi ka nahi hoga (There will be no discrimination on grounds of caste, views, religion or gender. There will be development for all but appeasement of none," he had said.