In Fight For Samajwadi Party Symbol, Akhilesh Yadav Submits Proof - In 6 Boxes

Akhilesh Yadav today submitted documents to the Election Commission to prove that he has the support of a majority of Samajwadi Party lawmakers, demonstrating that he will not back down in his fight with father Mulayam Singh Yadav for control of the party ahead of polls in Uttar Pradesh. On behalf of the Chief Minister, party leader Ram Gopal Yadav took six boxes full of documents - signed affidavits of party members pledging their support to Yadav junior - this evening to the Election Commission in New Delhi."An overwhelming number of members of the party have given their support and signed affidavits in favour of Akhilesh Yadav as the chief of the Samajwadi Party. It is incumbent on the Election Commission to give the cycle symbol to Akhilesh," Ram Gopal Yadav told reporters after submitting the affidavits to the election panel.Earlier this week, the Election Commission had asked both Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav to prove their support as the panel decides who to give the party symbol to.With barely a month before voting starts in Uttar Pradesh, getting the symbol can play a major role in the electoral fortunes of either camp. The Election Commission is expected to decide on Monday who the symbol should be given to.Saturday's move came after a series of meetings suggested a new momentum in attempts to prevent a split in the Uttar Pradesh's ruling party ahead of the state election starting February 11.Akhilesh Yadav had on Thursday met Samajwadi Party leaders, drawing out 220 of the party's 229 legislators in a giveaway of the Chief Minister's hold on the party.