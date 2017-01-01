Akhilesh Yadav Named Party Chief, Not Ok, Says Mulayam: 10 Facts

Mulayam Singh Yadav has expelled cousin Ram Gopal for organising the convention.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav staged a coup on Sunday at a national convention he called, where his supporters declared him the new chief of Samajwadi Party in place of party founder and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. The gathering of nearly 5,000 supporters and legislators deposed Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav from the post of the party's state chief and "sacked" politician Amar Singh -- two men the Chief Minister said were "acting against the party". Mulayam Singh, whom the convention gave the role of the party "mentor", has rejected the resolution and called a convention on January 5.
Here are the latest developments in this big story:
This morning, in his address -- punctuated with slogans of "Jai Akhilesh" from his supporters -- Akhilesh Yadav said, "The whole country should understand that I will respect Netaji (Mulayam Singh) more than ever...if people are conspiring against Netaji it is my duty to act against them."
"I am ready to sacrifice everything for Samajwadi Party," Akhilesh Yadav said, thanking everyone who stood by him through the tussle for power within the first family of Uttar Pradesh.
The announcements were made by Ram Gopal Yadav, close lieutenant of Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh's cousin, who had been expelled from the party for six years along with the Chief Minister on Friday. Akhilesh Yadav was reinstated within 24 hours.
In a letter issued in the afternoon, Mulayam Singh called the convention "unconstitutional" and again expelled Ram Gopal Yadav for six years for organising it. The move came after his meeting with brother Shivpal Yadav. Amar Singh, who is in UK, is on his way back.
Earlier today, Mulayam Singh had said the national convention was against the party rules and strict action will be taken by anyone attending it.
Following the high drama of Friday and Saturday, the much-awaited convention had hinted at a power shift within the Samajwadi Party. Across Lucknow, posters came up which depicted Akhilesh Yadav as a fast bowler hurtling a delivery as an umpire looks on.
On Friday evening, Mulayam Singh had expelled Akhilesh Yadav from the party for refusing to accept the candidates he had chosen for the coming elections in Uttar Pradesh. He said he had been left with no other choice after Akhilesh Yadav came up with a parallel list of 235 his own candidates.
The revocation of Akhilesh Yadav's expulsion came on Saturday after a meeting, following, sources said, the advise of senior leader Azam Khan. "Now all misunderstandings are over... we will all fight the Uttar Pradesh polls united and will form the government with majority," Shivpal Yadav had said after the meeting.