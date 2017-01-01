Akhilesh Yadav Named Party Chief, Not Ok, Says Mulayam: 10 Facts

Mulayam Singh Yadav has expelled cousin Ram Gopal for organising the convention.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav staged a coup on Sunday at a national convention he called, where his supporters declared him the new chief of Samajwadi Party in place of party founder and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. The gathering of nearly 5,000 supporters and legislators deposed Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav from the post of the party's state chief and "sacked" politician Amar Singh -- two men the Chief Minister said were "acting against the party". Mulayam Singh, whom the convention gave the role of the party "mentor", has rejected the resolution and called a convention on January 5.