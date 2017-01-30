Exclusive: In Close Combat, Major Suri Led Team In Surgical Strike, They Killed 4

Highlights Major Rohit Suri awarded Kitri Chakra on Republic Day Formed plan for strike based on detailed reconnaissance 'Eliminated 4 enemy persons in close quarter combat': army

Among the 22 soldiers who were honoured on Republic Day for their roles in the surgical strikes against Pakistan, the top award of the Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime decoration, was conferred upon Major Rohit Suri, who killed four people (terrorists and possibly their Pakistani Army handlers, according to sources) in close combat. The army today said that the Major was "the mission leader" of a team assigned to destroy terrorist staging areas across the Line of Control, and that he blueprinted the top-secret operation after a detailed reconnaissance and analysis of data available on the shortlisted targets in Pakistan- Occupied Kashmir."Major Suri along with his buddy closed in and neutralized two sentries in the open," the army said in its first detailed release on his award. The Major, who was the commander of a strike team leading the operations from the front, went on to eliminate two other enemies as well.The surgical strikes were conducted by India on September 29 in retaliation for the deadly attack, weeks earlier, on the Uri army base in Kashmir, where 19 military personnel were killed.Major Suri's Kirti Chakra was earned by "warrior ethos, uncanny intelligence gathering skills, devotion beyond the call of duty," said the army.Details of the surgical strikes have been kept totally classified. How many soldiers took part has not been publicly shared. Army sources said that the soldiers trekked starting at midnight up to two km into Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. They returned before dawn, after killing dozens of terrorists who were planning strikes in major Indian metros.Seven terrorist launch pads were reportedly targeted before the troops returned around 4.30 am. Each terrorist launch pad had 30 to 40 terrorists, said sources, and the army said there were "massive casualties". A combination of ground forces and para commandos were involved.