In BJP vs Congress, How Numbers Stack Up For Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections A candidate needs the support of 45 legislators to win straightaway; the 182-seat Gujarat assembly was reduced to 176 after six Congress legislators quit recently, with three joining the BJP.

Share EMAIL PRINT Ahmed Patel said he is confident that he will be re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat Ahmedabad: After a meeting with 44 legislators of his party at a resort in Anand, about 76 km from Ahemdabad, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said today he is confident that he will be re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in elections tomorrow. Numbers show that Mr Patel's election could be touch and go.



"I have full confidence in my victory tomorrow despite the BJP's attempts and the numbers will surprise everyone," Mr Patel asserted at the resort, counting, "Besides the 44 Congress legislators, we have the support of Janata Dal-United, Nationalist Congress Party and Shankersinh Vaghela."



Elections will be held for three



BJP chief



The party has 121 MLAs and so has 31 extra votes, after ensuring the victory of its two leaders and has fielded for the third seat, Balwantsinh Rajput, one of the Congressmen who resigned recently, to challenge Ahmed Patel, who is political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.



"The BJP will win three seats and Ahmed Patel will definitely lose," said Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani of the BJP. The party's central leader in charge of Gujarat Bhupendra Yadav said, "Our math is right, we have three more MLAs than we need and are confident that we will win."



Amit Shah is camped in Gandhinagar and met all the BJP's legislators for four and a half hours today. Sources in the BJP said they expect two to three Congressmen from among the 44 at the Anand resort to defy the Congress' whip or formal order and cross-vote tomorrow.

Shankersinh Vaghela said to NDTV, he continued to be in close touch with Ahmed Patel.



The NCP, sources said, will formally order its two MLAs to vote for Mr Patel. The Janata Dal United MLA, said to be close to Ahmed Patel, said a few days ago that he would back the Congress leader, but has since been unreachable. His party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recently partnered with the BJP in Bihar.



If neither Balwantsinh Rajput nor



A defeat will have a deep impact on the Congress' morale ahead of assembly elections. The BJP, rubbishing the Congress' charge that it is "poaching" MLAs, has said Sonia Gandhi and her son and deputy Rahul Gandhi are unable to keep their party together.



Ahmed Patel reiterated today that he is contesting as a Congress candidate and that tomorrow's election "has nothing to do with the Congress president."



