In Bihar, RJD Leader Shot Dead While He Was Asleep

According to the police, Mr Khan was a popular leader among youths and he had nearly 5,000 followers on social media.

All India | | Updated: July 29, 2017 15:47 IST
Minhaj Khan was said to be close to former Siwan MP Mohammad Shahabuddin who is in prison.

Siwan, Bihar:  A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was shot dead today by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Siwan district, police said.

"A group of armed unidentified assailants shot five bullets into Minhaj Khan's head while he was sleeping in his house in Sheikhpura village," district police officer Sanjit Kumar said.

He is also said to be close to former Siwan MP Mohammad Shahabuddin who is currently in prison.
 

