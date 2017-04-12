In Bhadrak, Political Links Of Arrested Man's Family Raises Questions

Almost a week after a Facebook post triggered communal violence in Odisha's Bhadrak, internet services have been restored in the town located three hours from state capital Bhubaneshwar. Curfew continues in Bhadrak, but schools and colleges opened today. Government offices and hospital services are also operational. But questions have been raised over whether the culprit behind the controversial post been caught.The post was part of a conversation on April 5 between some local Hindu and Muslim men, in which objectionable comments were made on Lord Ram and Sita. Appearing during the week of Ramnavami, the post triggered clashes that led to torching of shops belonging to both communities. Curfew was imposed last Friday.Yesterday, at a press conference, the Odisha police announced the arrest of 73 accused in arson cases and one accused in the Facebook comment case. "Mohammed Asif Khan has been arrested and sent to judicial custody," said Ghanshyam Upadhyay, a senior police officer of the area.The family of the young man arrested says he is innocent.Taking out a sheaf of papers -- printouts of the Facebook conversation allegedly involving his son -- Asghar Ali said, "My son's name is not Mohammed Asif. His name is Sarfaraz. He is 18 years old and studying computers at a local college".He said the police came to his house last Thursday and took away his son.Mr Ali is a former councilor and had been a member of both the ruling BJD as well as to the Congress. While he has quit both parties, his wife is still a member of the Congress.The arrest of the son of a man with political links raises questions on whether the tension in Bhadrak was pre planned, say the oppsoition BJP."My son did pass some objectionable comments, but he did not make any comments on Gods and goddesses," said Mr Ali. "Even I want to know who is this Mohammed Asif, who passed these comments. We want peace in this area, I am responsible for a lot of people as well."Asked about Mr Ali's claims, Mr Upadhyay said, "We have given the name to you yesterday. I don't know whose father you spoke to and I cannot comment on what somebody's father is saying."