In Argument With Wife Over Food, Man Kills Daughters

Police said Mukesh Yadav killed his daughters in a fit of rage. They suspect he was intoxicated when the incident took place.

All India | | Updated: August 06, 2017 23:12 IST
51 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Argument With Wife Over Food, Man Kills Daughters

The man allegedly beat his daughters to death after an argument with wife over dinner food. (File photo)

Gurgaon:  In a fit of rage, a 40-year-old man allegedly beat up his two daughters to death in Gurgaon after a heated argument with his wife over food Saturday night. Police suspect the accused was intoxicated at the time of the incident. He has been arrested. 

An argument broke out between Mukesh Yadav and his wife at their rented accommodation in New Palam Vihar area at around 10 pm over the food for dinner following which he thrashed her.

"The accused killed his daughters in a fit of rage," said senior police official Ravinder Kumar.

Yadav's neighbours had informed the police about the incident, who reached the spot and took Yadav into custody.

"He (Yadav) was under the influence of alcohol and indulged in fight with his wife over the dinner. He first thrashed his wife and when his daughters, aged 3 and 5 years, clung to their mother and cried for help, he attacked them with bricks," Ram Mehar, a neighbour of Yadav, claimed.

Yadav has been booked on murder charges and sent to judicial custody, the police officer said. 

Trending

Share this story on

51 Shares
ALSO READRaksha Bandhan 2017: 10 Quotes On The Beautiful Bhai-Behen Relationship
Man kills daughtersgurgaonfoodman kills daughters for foodgurgaon murdersmurder over food

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalAmazon SaleBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................