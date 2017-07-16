In Amit Shah's Memo To BJP Members, Cultural Nationalism And More

Amit Shah on Saturday asked party members to not merely act as "election machines" but also work for cultural nationalism and 'Antyodaya' or empowering the poorest. On the last day of his two-day programme in Delhi, the BJP chief said that the method of working in the party has been changed and 19 departments and 10 'Prakalps' have been formed through which the organisation will function."Our workers should not work as election machines for the country rather work for the national mission of cultural nationalism and Antyodaya," Mr Shah said while addressing office bearers of newly-formed departments and 'Prakalps'.Mr Shah's programmes in the city were part of his 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party. The party's national president stressed upon the importance of the responsibilities given to the workers."The responsibilities given to them are not an opportunity of self-propagation but a challenge to serve the people. The departments and 'Prakalps' will on the one hand serve as a medium to run the organisation in a smooth manner and on the other it will help the people get the benefits of the policies of the government," he said.He said keeping in view the principles of cultural nationalism and 'Antyodaya', the change made in the working of the organisation is the resolve of the party.He further added with this change the party should become an organisation of 11 crore workers whose objective should be filled with socio-cultural and Indian nationalism.Mr Shah discussed the party organisation and the political situation in Delhi with the state unit president and office bearers, party's Delhi in-charge, co-incharge, core group members, office bearers of various departments and Prakalps in addition to prominent citizens.Mr Shah had yesterday taken a jibe at the Congress, saying a party which considers "dynasty" as its quality benchmark, can never take the country forward. Addressing a convention of the party, he had said that among all the political parties in the country, only the BJP and the Communists have internal democracy.