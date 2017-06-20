In Air India Special Sale, Tickets From Rs 706. Details Here

In a promotional scheme called "Saavan Special 2017 Sale" or monsoon sale, national carrieris offering tickets starting Rs 706. According to Air India's website, the Rs 706 offer will close on June 21 and applicable for travel period between July 1, 2017 and September 20, 2017 (all days inclusive). Air India did not disclose the number of seats on offer under this promotional scheme. The Rs 706 offer is subject to seat availability and limited seats available on a first come, first serve basis, Air India said.Air India website showed tickets from Jammu to Srinagar from the first week of August were available from Rs 718. This Air India offer is valid on flights from select sectors in the domestic network and bookings can be made through Air India booking offices, website, Air India mobile application and authorised travel agents.A flurry of promotional schemes announced by airlines has sparked a strong interest for travel during the monsoon season, which is typically a lean season for airlines. Lucrative offers and discounts are making off season travelling more popular as there was 27 per cent growth in airline searches for domestic destinations for this monsoon compared to the same period last year, according to online travel agency Cleartrip.grew nearly 18 per cent to 465.87 lakh during January-May 2017.Recently, SpiceJet had come up with a promotional scheme offering Rs 799 tickets while IndiGo was offering flights starting at Rs 899. Meanwhile, another budget carrierhas announced a new scheme offering tickets from Rs 1,499. This AirAsia India offer ends on June 25, 2017, and is applicable on travel between June 9, 2017 and September 30, 2017.