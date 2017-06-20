In Air India Special Sale, Tickets From Rs 706. Details Here

Air India website showed tickets from Jammu to Srinagar from the first week of August were available from Rs 718. This Air India offer is valid on flights from select sectors in the domestic network and bookings can be made through Air India booking offices, website, Air India mobile application and authorised travel agents.
A flurry of promotional schemes announced by airlines has sparked a strong interest for travel during the monsoon season, which is typically a lean season for airlines. Lucrative offers and discounts are making off season travelling more popular as there was 27 per cent growth in airline searches for domestic destinations for this monsoon compared to the same period last year, according to online travel agency Cleartrip. Domestic passenger traffic grew nearly 18 per cent to 465.87 lakh during January-May 2017.
Recently, SpiceJet had come up with a promotional scheme offering Rs 799 tickets while IndiGo was offering flights starting at Rs 899. Meanwhile, another budget carrier AirAsia India has announced a new scheme offering tickets from Rs 1,499. This AirAsia India offer ends on June 25, 2017, and is applicable on travel between June 9, 2017 and September 30, 2017.