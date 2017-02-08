In A First, Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice To Calcutta High Court's Justice Karnan

For the first time, the Supreme Court today issued contempt notice to a sitting high court judge, Justice CS Karnan for levelling allegations against former judges of the Supreme Court and sitting judges of Madras High Court.A Calcutta High Court judge, Justice Karnan had recently written to the Prime Minister levelling corruption charges against former Judges of the Supreme Court and sitting judges of Madras High Court and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an enquiry.A seven-Judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India and comprising of all senior judges - that is hearing the contempt case suo motu - also ordered that no judicial and administrative work be given to him. Justice Karnan has been told to appear before the bench on the next date of hearing, February 13.During Wednesday's hearing, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that the top court must set an example by taking action against Justice Karnan for his attacks on the judiciary and writing letters to PM and others on sitting and retired judges.Justice Karnan is not new to controversy. When he was a Judge at Madras High Court, he stayed the transfer ordered by the Supreme Court collegium transferring him to Calcutta High Court. The judge later had to apologise to the Supreme Court.Also, the Madras High Court had filed an application in the Supreme Court alleging that Justice Karnan has in his possession, twelve files of the Madras High Court which have to be returned. Further, the High Court had also submitted that the judge did not vacate the government accommodation in Chennai though he was obligated to do so within one month from the date he ceased to be a judge of the Madras High Court.In June 2013, the judge had also passed a order that ruled that if a couple of legal age indulged in sexual gratification, it would be considered as a legal marriage and they would be termed as husband and wife.When there was an uproar over this judgment, he passed another order in which he gagged persons from making adverse comments.He also created a stir when he lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes alleging that he was abused by fellow judge in 2011 because he was a Dalit.