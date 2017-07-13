'I'll Miss You,' Says Ranveer Singh. But Not To Bae Ranveer Singh's lost a couple of inches off his beard and moustache, in aid of his new role

Actor Ranveer Singh is looking a teeny bit different these days. He's lost a couple of inches off his beard and moustache, in aid of his new role. Ranveer, 32, has been cast as Emperor Alauddin Khilji in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period filmand he's recently become a little less hirsute to play the younger version of his character. On Instagram, Ranveer Singh posted a picture of the hair that was formerly his, captioned, "I'll miss you" (what did you think?!). He also posted video of the shave, creatively captioned, "Shearing my sheepish look with you." Not all that much shearing was involved, as you will see.Here's a before-after picture of what Ranveer calls his '':"Ranveer has shaven off his beard to become the younger Alauddin Khilji. The young Khilji has a different look and needs to come across as visually separate from the older Alauddin Khilji. Shaving off his beard to a heavy stubble therefore, was crucial. Ranveer looks younger and somewhat, gentler with the heavy stubble," said a source from the film unit in a press release. Now, as far as filmy transformations, we've seen more extreme - notably Aamir Khan, who put on some 25 kilos to play a middle-aged wrestler in Dangal and then lost the extra weight for his scenes as a younger man. But, we'll take a slightly cleaner shaven Ranveer Singh here.Alauddin Khilji is popularly seen as one of history's villains. Ranveer Singh has been through gruelling training sessions to look the part of a warrior.is based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittor who committedto escape the emperor when he invaded her kingdom. Deepika Padukone, who is Ranveer's rumoured girlfriend, plays the title role and Shahid Kapoor is cast as her husband Ratan Singh.