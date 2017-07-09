Government Gives 4 Mega Projects, Crucial For India's Future, To IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur has undertaken four mega research projects from the Ministry of Human Resource Development which are considered critical for the country's development and will give special focus to them."We have undertaken four mega projects in sustainable food security, future of cities, signals and systems for life sciences, and science and heritage interface along with six integrated projects. These are very important for the future of the country," the institute's deputy director Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya told PTI.IIT Kharagpur sources said the 'Sustainable Food Security' project seeks to leverage technology for food production, processing and distribution logistics. The project is aligned with the requirements of technological interventions under the National Food Security Act.The 'Signals and Systems for Life Sciences' mega project focuses on technology for leveraging biometric signal processing for analysis, prognostics, diagnostics and affordable health care.The upcoming super-speciality hospital at IIT Kharagpur, for which construction work has started, makes it a fit case for the start of a platform that would harness all its energy to bring greater focus to its effort in this domain, the institute officials said.The 'Future of Cities' project will aim to be a platform to identify and address the concerns related to the development of urban India.The 'Science and Heritage Interface', a science-culture initiative will use technology for preservation, archival, development and scientific exploration of the country's heritage, including a holistic project on Varanasi.The institute conducts about 300 plus sponsored research and consultancy projects worth Rs 150 crore. The four mega projects along with another six integrated projects will get special focus.The six integrated projects are innovative infrastructure, digital convergence, transport technologies, affordable health care, advanced manufacturing and geoscience for future of earth, the officials said.