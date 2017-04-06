IIT-BHU Student Allegedly Commits Suicide

A second-year B.Tech student of IIT-BHU in Varanasi allegedly committed suicide by first setting himself a fire and then jumping off the third floor of his hostel building, police said today.Dara J Bhim Raju, a B Tech Mining Engineering student and inmate of Ramanujan hostel of IIT (BHU), took the extreme step last night as he was upset over his poor performance in the recent semester exams, they said.Raju, a resident of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, was rushed to the Sir Sunder Lal Hospital of BHU where doctors declared him dead.His parents have been informed about the incident, they said.The mobile phone of the deceased has been seized and his hostel room has also been sealed, which will be opened and searched in the presence of Raju's family members for further probe, they said.So far, no suicide note has been recovered, police said adding, the matter is being probed from all angles.