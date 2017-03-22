If Navjot Singh Sidhu Does TV, Ministry Must Change: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Navjot Singh Sidhu can continue doing television but his ministry may need to change, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said today. Mr Sidhu, who became a minister last week, has made it clear that he wants his TV career alongside and he intends to juggle both.Amarinder Singh told reporters today that he had asked for advice from Attorney General Atul Nanda, the state's top lawyer, on whether Mr Sidhu can legally be part of a TV show."If it is possible we have no objection... why will we? Iin this case we will have to do only one thing.. since he is also Minister of Culture, we have may have to change his portfolio there," Mr Singh, also known as "Captain", said in Delhi.Mr Sidhu has said that he sees nothing wrong in continuing with his role in popular comedian Kapil Sharma's show. This morning, he said testily, "Should I run a bus service like Sukbir Singh Badal? Or indulge in corruption? If I work four days a month, 7 pm to 6 am, why are people getting a stomach ache?"The 53-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was sworn in along with eight cabinet ministers in Punjab last week. Contrary to speculation that he would become Deputy Chief Minister, Mr Sidhu was assigned the Local Bodies Ministry as well as culture. Some say his insistence on a TV career is a way of showing his disappointment at being sidelined. On record, however, Mr Sidhu was cautious when asked about Captain's objections - "The boss is always right."Amarinder Singh said, "He is a very senior and intelligent person, issue is only on the question of whether he can do or not.. I do not know the constitutional provision, so we have asked the AG to look at it also but I am sure even Navjot Sidhu must have asked a constitutional expert whether this is possible or not."