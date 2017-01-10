If He Doesn't Get Cycle As Symbol, This is Akhilesh Yadav's Plan B

Lucknow: When Mulayam Singh and son Akhilesh Yadav's teams meet the Election Commission on Friday to make competing claims for the Samajwadi Party's cycle symbol, at least one side will have a Plan B ready. Sources say Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will ask for the motorcycle symbol if he is not allotted the cycle, which has been the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party since it was launched by his father 25 years ago.
The feuding father and son met for over 90 minutes in Lucknow this morning, but any hopes of a reconciliation were dashed by reports that they again failed to agree on key issues. The meeting with the Election Commission, which will formalise a split in the party, seems on. The panel will hear both sides that day before deciding who gets to contest the Uttar Pradesh elections, to be held in multiple phases from February 11, on the cycle symbol.
Akhilesh Yadav is eyeing the motorcycle as it represents a step-up from the cycle, which he made wildly popular five years ago, say his supporters. "In 2012, before the assembly elections, it is Akhilesh who made the bicycle symbol of the party popular once again by cycling hundreds of kilometres as part of his campaign. If we do not get that symbol, we may request the EC to give us the motorcycle - it implies forward movement and our message to voters in rural UP will be that we will bring accelerated development through the motorcycle," a youth leader of the Samajwadi Party close to Akhilesh Yadav said.
At a recent meeting with his supporters, Akhilesh's uncle and his father's closest aide Shivpal Yadav reportedly said, "they are gunning for the motorcycle, I already know this...Let them do what they have to do, we are prepared." There is no word however from Team Mulayam on what they want as a symbol if the Election Commission allots the cycle to Akhilesh Yadav or freezes it, giving it to none.
Both sides have met the Election Commission to press their cases. Mulayam Singh Yadav, removed as party president in a coup staged by son Akhilesh at a party meeting on January 1, asserts that he remains the Samajwadi Party chief and that the cycle symbol is his signature.
Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and mentor Ram Gopal Yadav has handed to the election commission six boxes of signatures from many party leaders and lawmakers attesting their loyalty to Akhilesh Yadav.