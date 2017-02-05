IDBI Bank Employees To Strike On Monday

Employees of the IDBI Bank will strike on Monday pressing demands like wage revision, opposing out sourcing and others, said a top leader of All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA)."The conciliation meeting was held in Mumbai for the past three days but despite the reasonable stand of the Union (All India IDBI Employees Association) to find an amicable solution, the IDBI management took a negative approach. As a result there was no agreement forcing the union to go on strike," C.H.Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA told IANS on Sunday."Around 2,000 employees-clerks and sub-staffs-will be on strike in IDBI Bank on Monday," Venkatachalam said.According to Venkatachalam, the IDBI Bank had always signed a separate wage agreement with the unions and is not part of the industry wide wage agreement."Normally they would get a better deal. But this time around the IDBI Bank management's offer is lesser than what bankers in other banks are getting," Venkatachalam said.