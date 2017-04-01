IDBI Bank Employees To Go On Strike On April 12: AIBEA

All India Bank Employees Association would support the strike call given by the employees union of public sector IDBI Bank over settlement of pending wages, AIBEA General Secretary, CH Venkatachalam said today.He said nearly 15,000 employees of the bank would participate in the nation wide strike scheduled on April 12.The Association also sent a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, seeking his intervention in the matter.Recalling the wage revision settlement to the banking sector which concluded in May 2015, Mr Venkatachalam said in his letter that the settlement of wages include all employees of public and private sector banks."However, wage revision which is due in IDBI Bank for employees from November 2012 is still lingering on and remains inconclusive", he said.The undue delay in extending wage revision to employees and officers of IDBI Bank alone smacks of discrimination, deliberate isolation and unfair labour approach, he said.Noting that the employees were agitated due to a delay in settlement of the wages, he requested Mr Jaitley's intervention to advice IDBI Bank management to expedite the settlement without any delay.