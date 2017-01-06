Collapse
ICSE, ISC Exams To Be Rescheduled Due To Elections

All India | | Updated: January 06, 2017 00:31 IST
The examinations will be rescheduled but no dates have been finalised yet. (Representational Image)

New Delhi:  With the Election Commission announcing the dates for polls in five states, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has decided to reschedule its class X and XII examinations.

CISCE Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said that owing to elections, the examinations will be rescheduled but emphasised that no dates have been finalised yet.

According to the previous schedule, the CISCE was planning to hold Indian School Certificate Examination for the year 2017 from February 6 and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination from Feb 27.

