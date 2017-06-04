ICC Champions Trophy 2017: How To Watch Live India Pakistan Match Online! Here's how to watch Live the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 LIVE online:

Share EMAIL PRINT ICC Champions Trophy 2017: How To Watch Live India Pakistan Match Online! New Delhi: 2017 is currently underway and below we present a quick guide on how to watch the crucial match live online. In the after, Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to field at Edgbaston. India opened the batting with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Captain Virat Kohli, who is currently batting, has included 5 bowlers in the team - Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. Here's how to watch Live the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online:



Where is the India vs Pakistan ICC Champion's Trophy 2017 being played right now?

India vs Pakistan match is taking place at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England.



Where is the India vs Pakistan ICC Champion's Trophy 2017 start?

India vs Pakistan match started at 03:00 pm.



Where can I watch Live ICC Champions Trophy - the India vs Pakistan match?

The India vs Pakistan match will be telecast live online on Hotstar.



Where else can I watch Live ICC Champions Trophy - the India vs Pakistan match?

You can also choose to watch the match on TV -Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports HD 3.



How can I track the live score of ICC Champions Trophy - the India vs Pakistan match?

To track the live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow





