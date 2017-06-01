ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Google Celebrates Start Of Tournament With A Doodle

Google today celebrated the starting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a doodle game. The eight-nation Champions Trophy starts today and Google is celebrating it with an interactive doodle where you can also play the game of cricket. The match features cricket versus snails. The batsman is a cricket and the fielders are snails.Google has designed the doodle in such a way that it works for everyone, including those on slower mobile networks. They have kept the file size fly-sized, and the result is their smallest interactive Doodle ever.This year, the Champions Trophy, which is being hosted in England and Wales will feature top 8 cricketing nations India, Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, South Africa and New Zealand.While India and Australia are being pegged as the two likeliest to meet in the final, there will be teams like hosts England who will have a lot to say about that. As of now, these three teams look the likeliest to be top picks, since the others do not look consistent enough.The Indian team has not displayed any signs of stress during their two warm-up matches which they won without breaking any sweat.At the same time, Australia also came up with lively performances in their respective warm-up games.Hosts England will kick-start the tourney against Bangladesh in London on Thursday before the much-awaited rivalry between India and Pakistan on June 4. Once a force to reckon West Indies will be missed especially after their triumph in last year's ICC T20 World Cup held in India.