'I Was Born With Diamond Spoon In My Mouth': Lalit Modi To NDTV

In the manicured lawns of the plush Sukhothai Hotel in Bangkok, Lalit Modi, the fallen IPL czar on the run from Indian law, says he has won an 8-year-long battle for justice.This week, Interpol rejected India's appeal to issue a global arrest warrant against him, deleting all records pertaining to Mr Modi from their database.But he denied charges that he gamed the order, using a network of former Interpol officials.Among his close friends is Ron Noble, former head of Interpol; Rutsel Martha, a former legal counsel for Interpol is Mr Modi's lawyer.Mr Modi, however, says he has been cleared by independent commission of Interpol judges who cannot be influenced."I hire ex-Interpol officials to understand law", not influence it, he said.Mr Modi, however, still faces charges in India, the most serious of which is the allegation by the Enforcement Directorate that he siphoned off Rs 125 crores during the transfer of rights of the Indian Premier League.But he described the Enforcement Directorate, which is yet to file formal charges, as "Clowns".Mr Modi, however, was irked when asked how he affords his lavish globetrotting lifestyle."Are you aware of the worth of the KK Modi Group?" he snapped, referring to his family businesses, with interests from cigarettes (the tobacco giant Godfrey Phillips) to chemicals.Mr Modi presently holds no executive position in the family business."I always had larger-than-life lifestyle," he said, adding that he "was born with a diamond spoon in my mouth.""Ask politicians in Delhi where is their money coming from," he said, saying as the "only industrial family of Delhi, I know source of money."Mr Modi is a big admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but says his cocking a snook to the Indian government, does not dent Mr Modi's tough-on-corruption image."If I save myself, why should that discredit the Indian government?" he asked, adding that he has had no chance to convey my stance to the Prime Minister.However, he accepted that he and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are locked in a "personal vendetta" ever since Mr Jaitley, in his tenure in the BCCI, recommended strong action against Mr Modi.Lalit Modi claimed it's because he went after financial malpractice in the Delhi Cricket Association, when it was headed by Mr Jaitley.But yet again, he refused to produce proof to back his claims.He says he is reluctant to come to India, because of a fear of a vindictive legal and political system.Regardless, he said he has decided to quit cricket for good. "I am ready to hang up boots from today," he told NDTV.Mr Modi's son, Ruchir, however is planning to run for the head of the Rajasthan Cricket Associaton, Mr Modi's erstwhile fiefdom, a move seen as the former IPL boss' attempt to exert proxy control within the cricket board.But he claims his son's decision is his own. "I want him to lose the RCA elections," he said. "So does his mother," he added.