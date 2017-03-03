I Take Back My 'Harsh' Words On Virender Sehwag: Javed Akhtar

Since Sehwag undoubtedly a great player has clarified he was just being facetious n is not anti Gurmehar I take back my rather harsh words. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 2, 2017

My respect for Gautam Gambhir who with out any fear of trolls n right wing extremists has stood for Gurmehar 's freedom of expression.Bravo — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 2, 2017

So many war veterans and retired army officers have supported Gurmehar's statement but perhaps they are not "nationalist " enough for some — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 2, 2017

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar had weighed in on the controversy over 20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur's remarks, criticising cricketer Virender Sehwag who was seen as trolling her. His tweet, slamming Mr Sehwag as "hardly literate player", however, triggered a fresh storm, with hundreds rushing in to defend the sportsperson and slamming the author who was honoured with a Padma Shri in 1999."Since Sehwag undoubtedly a great player has clarified he was just being facetious and is not anti Gurmehar I take back my rather harsh words," Javed Akhtar tweeted.Ms Kaur, the 20-year-old daughter of a soldier, was being trolled relentlessly and was threatened with rape after she posted a message protesting against the BJP-linked student body ABVP. Even an earlier Facebook post from her, that said her father had been killed by war and not Pakistan, drew vicious criticism.The 71-year-old lyricist had earlier called Mr Sehwag "a hardly literate player" when the cricketer trolled Ms Kaur after her Facebook post went viral.Later, Mr Sehwag, in a series of tweets, had defended himself, claiming that his social media post in reply to Ms Kaur was an "attempt to be facetious" rather than one to bully anyone over their opinion, adding that agreement or disagreement was not even a factor.Ms Kaur, 20, the daughter of army martyr Captain Mandeep Singh and a student of Lady Sri Ram College, had started the campaign following the violence at Ramjas College.She withdrew from her social media campaign after allegedly receiving rape and death threats.Mr Akhtar, however, praised cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who had said that the recent events have left him with a sense of disappointment."My respect for Gautam Gambhir who with out any fear of trolls and right wing extremists has stood for Gurmehar's freedom of expression. Bravo," he wrote."So many war veterans and retired army officers have supported Gurmehar's statement but perhaps they are not "nationalist" enough for some," Mr Akhtar added.There has been a barrage of allegations on Twitter that Ms Kaur had been using her father's martyrdom to launch herself on a political career. Her remarks that she was even issued rape threats for her views brought her even more criticism. On Tuesday, the Delhi University student pulled out of the "DU Against Goondagardi (hooliganism)" protest that was held at the campus, saying she had "been through a lot" and this was all that her "20 year self could take".