'I Made Him Chief Minister,' Lalu Yadav Pointedly Reminds Nitish Kumar

Lalu Yadav today said that the government in Bihar - of which his party is a senior member - is not in danger of imploding. At a press conference held with wife, politician Rabri Devi, seated next to him, Lalu Yadav said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has not sought the resignation of his son, Tejashwi Yadav, as the No 2 in the government. "I spoke to Nitish yesterday," claimed Lalu Yadav. "Why would I destabilise him? I made him Chief Minister." The assertion was to underscore the balance of power between his party, that of Nitish Kumar and their junior partner, the Congress.



In a prediction that's unlikely to sit well with the Chief Minister, Lalu Yadav added that in the new assembly session that starts Friday, Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi will play active roles.



On July 7, Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav were named in a corruption case by the CBI which searched their Patna home. The Yadavs have attributed the case to a get-even attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who they allege is "scared" of their concerted opposition to him. Nitish Kumar indicated the defence did not wash with him, stressed that his "zero-tolerance to corruption" policy is unwavering, and amply hinted that his 28-year-old deputy should resign.



Today, Lalu Yadav's party, which has the most (80) legislators in Bihar, met and repeated that not only will Tejashwi Yadav remain in office, but that the Chief Minister's suggestion of a public and detailed defence has not been accepted.



Nitish Kumar is meeting with his party separately. Statements from both sides today have indicated a flash point.



"I have known Nitish for 40 years, he is no saint," said Shivanand Tiwari, a senior member of Lalu Yadav's party. "We can't compromise on Nitish's clean image," said KC Tyagi, a senior leader from the Chief Minister's party.



The Congress' top bosses, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, have attempted mediation with both Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav. Congress sources said that Sonia Gandhi has made it clear that it is son Rahul who has been assigned to handle the problem. Over the weekend, he met in Delhi with Nitish Kumar who reminded him that in 2013, when Lalu Yadav was found guilty of corruption in a different case, it was Mr Gandhi who dramatically tore up an executive order or ordinance that was designed to protect Lalu Yadav from a Supreme Court order that bans convicted politicians from holding public office.



Sources said Nitish Kumar also referenced the many corruption scandals that played out during the term of the previous Congress-led government. Though Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was not involved in the scams, critics say he allowed allies in the national government to help themselves freely to the cookie jar. From telecom to coal, the Supreme Court has found huge conspiracies in gypping the country of valuable resources.



If the alliance in Bihar ends, it will puncture the hype that the opposition is trying to build around an 18-party front that hopes to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from winning a second term in 2019. The league has been fashioned on the Bihar alliance which saw former rivals Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav quitting their differences in 2015 and co-signing with the Congress to ensure that their collective support groups -a range of castes - became the wall that PM Modi ran into as he led the BJP's campaign in Bihar.



