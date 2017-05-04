I Am Normal, Says Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan To Medical Assessment Team At His Home

Justice CS Karnan refused to submit to a medical examination ordered by the Supreme Court as a team of four psychiatrists and psychoanalysts arrived at his Kolkata home this afternoon, escorted by around 20 policemen."I declined to avail the medical treatment since I am quite normal and stable mind," Justice Karnan wrote, asked by the team to record in writing that he had refused to comply with the court's orders.He also told the doctors that they cannot subject him to a medical exam without a guardian; no family member was present at his house.Arguing with the team, the controversial Calcutta High Court judge mostly railed against the Supreme Court judges who had ordered the assessment.The order, he wrote, "amounts to insult and harassment of a Dalit judge."Justice Karnan has been accused of contempt by the Supreme Court after he named 20 "corrupt judges" of the country earlier this year and sought an investigation alleging corruption in the judiciary.Last week, the top court directed courts and tribunals across the country to ignore any orders passed by Justice Karnan.That is because every time the Supreme Court has announced any order, the 61-year-old judge has matched it with one of his own, pronounced at his "residential court".After the court's order for a medical assessment, Justice Karnan "directed" the Delhi police to "take all the seven judges and produce them to a psychiatric medical board attached to the AIIMS Hospital for appropriate medical tests".Before that, the judge also declared that Chief Justice JS Khehar and other judges will not be allowed to travel outside the country.At a hearing on March 31, Chief Justice JS Khehar had raised questions about the judge's mental health.