Collapse
Expand

I Am Indian, Salman Khan Says In Court, Asked To State Religion

All India | | Updated: January 27, 2017 14:36 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
I Am Indian, Salman Khan Says In Court, Asked To State Religion

Click to Play

Blackbuck Case: Salman Khan arrived at Jodhpur court to record his statement.

Jodhpur:  "I am Indian," actor Salman Khan said today in a court in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, where he was questioned on allegations of killing blackbucks during a film shoot in 1998.

Mr Khan had been asked to state his religion as part of introductions before his questioning by the prosecution.
 
saif ali khan

Blackbuck Case: Saif Ali Khan arrives at the Jodhpur court to record his statement.

This is his standard response to the question every time in court.

Last year, the 51-year-old had similarly declared in court, "I am Salman Khan and I am an Indian."

Mr Khan facing 65 questions from the prosecution on the alleged deer hunt during a location shoot for "Hum Saath Saath Hain" today.

"I am innocent, I have been falsely implicated," he said, testifying in the presence of his co-stars from the film, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam.
 
tabu

Blackbuck Case: Tabu and Neelam arrived at the Jodhpur court to record her statement.

Salman Khan has faced four cases over the years linked to the killing of two blackbucks and two chinkara.

He was questioned on statements from 28 witnesses. Among the witnesses are members of the Bishnoi tribe who hold deer sacred and live near the place where the blackbucks were shot.

The Rajasthan High Court had last year acquitted the actor in two cases related to the hunting of chinkara deer.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READExclusive: An Indian Submarine, Its Crew, And Its Top Secret Mission
Salman KhanSalman Khan black buck caseSalman Khan Chinkara caseRajasthan CourttabuSaif Ali KhanSonali BendreJodhpur

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreRaeesKaabil

................................ Advertisement ................................