I Am Indian, Salman Khan Says In Court, Asked To State Religion

Mr Khan had been asked to state his religion as part of introductions before his questioning by the prosecution.
This is his standard response to the question every time in court.
Last year, the 51-year-old had similarly declared in court, "I am Salman Khan and I am an Indian."
Mr Khan facing 65 questions from the prosecution on the alleged deer hunt during a location shoot for "Hum Saath Saath Hain" today.
"I am innocent, I have been falsely implicated," he said, testifying in the presence of his co-stars from the film, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam.
Salman Khan has faced four cases over the years linked to the killing of two blackbucks and two chinkara.
He was questioned on statements from 28 witnesses. Among the witnesses are members of the Bishnoi tribe who hold deer sacred and live near the place where the blackbucks were shot.
The Rajasthan High Court had last year acquitted the actor in two cases related to the hunting of chinkara deer.