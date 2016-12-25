Hymns, Work And Traditions In Assam's Tea Gardens Leads To A Merry Christmas

The Church that has become an important force in preserving indigenous identity among tribals in Assam.

The lush green Dhulia tea plantation In Assam's Dibrugarh district is famous for its Christmas. Situated about 420 km from Guwahati, the plantation employs 300 tribal, Catholic families.

Despite being their busiest season, the families have efficiently balanced work and the celebration of Christmas.

"They celebrate Christmas in the harvesting season and make petha, or as we say parab roti," informed Rafael Kujjir, chairman of the Adivasi Development Council of Assam.

"People who settled here gradually accepted Christianity. Those following tribal religions saw other Christians, who were living a better life with dignity. This influence spread to other houses and over the last 50-100 years, almost everyone living here accepted Christianity," said a school teacher Bikram Ekka.

However, an interesting paradox of how Christianity is practiced in the tea gardens of Assam becomes evident when they celebrate Christmas. Though the Adivasis have suffered the loss of some indigenous religious practices, it is the Church that has become an important force in preserving indigenous identity through languages, textual scripts and documenting tribal cultural customs.

Each group in the tea gardens will sing hymns and carols in various languages - Oraon, Santhali and Sadri - and tap their feet to the tunes of their indigenous Jhali and Jhamur dance.

As the spirits of celebration soar high, it is the indigenous dress, food and music that makes Christmas in Assam special by reinforcing their belief in customary traditions.



