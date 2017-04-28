Hyderabadi Woman, Rescued In Saudi Arabia, To Reach India Tomorrow: Sushma Swaraj

All India | | Updated: April 28, 2017 01:51 IST
Sushma Swaraj had asked the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia to rescue and repatriate a woman.

New Delhi:  A Hyderabadi woman, who has been rescued from her sponsor ('Kafeel') in Saudi Arabia, will reach India tomorrow, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said tonight.

"Indian national Salma Begum has been rescued. She is reaching Mumbai by flight G9406 at 04.15 am on 28 April 2017. I appreciate the efforts of the Indian embassy in Riyadh for resolving this in just 72 hours," she said.

Ms Salma was allegedly harassed mentally and physically by her sponsor there. Reports had appeared that she was deceived by her agents.

Ms Swaraj on Monday had asked the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia to rescue and repatriate a woman. Ms Swaraj's direction to the Indian embassy officials in Riyadh came after a media report said the woman was deceived by her agents and was now physically harassed by her sponsor.

In a series of tweets, she said, "I have asked Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia to rescue and repatriate her to India at the earliest. I have asked @ProtectorGenGOI to proceed against the agent who sent her to Saudi Arabia."

