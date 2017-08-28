Hundreds Participate In Farewell Of CRPF Jawan Killed In Pulwama

Hundreds of people on Sunday attended funeral prayers of CRPF jawan Mohammad Yasin Teli who was killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama district yesterday.Mr Yasin, 32, was the sole bread winner of his family. "We are proud that he was martyred for the nation. But we are sorry for being helpless. We are four sisters and one brother, our father and mother are sick and we have no source of income," said Haniefa citing the hardships on the family following her brother's death.Locals also praised the sacrifice made by the soldier. "We are sad and also feel proud of his sacrifice for the nation," said Bashir Ahmad, a local who was present at the funeral.Less than two weeks ago, Mr Yasin was awarded Gallantry medal for his exemplary bravery during a terror attack that took place last year in Srinagar. "On this August 15 he had received gallantry medal for his bravery. His name was also recommended for another gallantry medal for his role in recent operation in Budgam. He was always on the forefront as a soldier and as Kashmiri he would say he has to save his Kashmir," said Rajesh Kumar Yadav, DIG CRPF.Mr Yasin was part of special operations unit that was rushed to Pulwama from Srinagar to flush out heavily armed terrorists who had entered the police campus.The police is investigating how the three heavily armed terrorists managed to enter highly fortified campus. "I have asked range DIG to find out how did they enter. But I was told initially that former CM had visited that area. There are deployment being done early morning at 4 am and in that process of confusion they took advantage," Director General of state Police S P Vaid said.Mr Yasin was among the eight security personnel who was killed in the attack. The three terrorists who had entered the complex were killed after a 20 hour-long gun battle.