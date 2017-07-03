Sunil Grover Reportedly Upset With Kiku Sharda For Tweeting About The Kapil Sharma Show Former Kapil Sharma Show actors Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar, who quit the show in support of Mr Grover, are also reportedly offended with Kiku Sharda for his tweet

God is kind https://t.co/Nsb5pCS7Nt — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) June 29, 2017



Aksar wahi rishtey lajawaab hote hain, jo zamane se nahi, ehsaaso se bane hote hain @KapilSharmaK9@haanjichandan welcome back bhai pic.twitter.com/PKelheD98s — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) June 24, 2017



TV comedian Kiku Sharda was the only actor who continued to be part of The Kapil Sharma Show after Kapil Sharma's alleged altercation with Sunil Grover . Now, Mr Sharda has reportedly upset his former co-star Mr Grover after he tweeted about a comparison of the viewership ratings of Kapil Sharma's show and, hosted by Mr Grover. Mr Sharda actually replied to a fan, who shared that according to Broadcast Adiudience Research Council (BARC), Mr Sharma's show stumped Mr Grover's, saying "God is kind." Formeractors Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar, who quit the show in support of Mr Grover, are also reportedly offended with Kiku Sharda for his tweet. Times Of India reports that according to Mr Grover's team, ratings ofand Mr Sharma's show cannot really be compared because of the difference in promotional strategies., which is a promotional segment for Salman Khan's film, also had to be rescheduled by an hour for the much-awaited India-Pakistan Champions Trophy finale on June 18.airs on Sony, which also telecastsEarlier last month, Kiku Sharda welcomed Chandan Prabhakar back on Mr Sharma's show, tweeting: "Aksar wahi rishtey lajawaab hote hain, jo zamane se nahi, ehsaaso se bane hote hain." Mr Prabhakar was absent fromfor a period of three months after the host's alleged fight with Sunil Grover. Mr Prabhakar also recently shared screen space with Mr Grover in an episode of reality showRatings for's show suffered massively after Sunil Grover quit the show. The show, which marked its centennial episode in May, is reportedly being replaced by Salman Khan's because of its dipping TRP's . Apart from Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar, comedians Raju Srivastava and Upasna Singh are feature on Kapil Sharma's show.After quitting Kapil Sharma's show, Sunil Grover has continued to make appearances in solo gigs and special shows and will also be seen on Krushna Abhishek's new show. Sunil Grover quit Kapil Sharma's show alleging that the 36-year-old TV personality assualted him physically and abused him verbally during a flight back from Australia.