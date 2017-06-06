Hrithik Roshan Denounces Report That He 'Misbehaved' With Fan As 'Fantasia'

Hrithik Roshan has dismissed a news report that alleged he 'misbehaved' with a female fan on Twitter

All India | Written by | Updated: June 06, 2017 08:58 IST
Hrithik challenged a report that alleged he 'misbehaved' with a fan (Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan)

New Delhi: 

Actor Hrithik Roshan has dismissed a news report that alleged he 'misbehaved' with a female fan, posting a tweet in which he denounced the article as 'fantasia' and accusing Deccan Chronicle, the media outlet that ran the report, of being in 'La La Land.' The story goes that Hrithik, 43, was enraged by an overzealous fan who took his picture without permission while the actor was working out. How much of this report is untrue Hrithik didn't say. His tweet, dripping with sarcasm, posted on Monday night reads: "You are really great at writing chronicles of fantasia. Let's meet up whenever you are back from La La Land. Cheers." Read here:
 

The Deccan Chronicle report said that Hrithik Roshan was working out in the gym when a female fan took an unauthorised picture of him. The Mohenjo Daro actor reportedly 'lost his cool' and formatted the fan's phone. "Upon learning that his personal space was being invaded, Hrithik got upset and walked up to the lady and asked her to delete the pictures. Then, he took the phone and formatted it," Deccan Chronicle quoted 'an onlooker' as saying.

Hrithik Roshan uses his Twitter account often to challenge media stories about him. In April, he called out actress Angela Krislinzki (who was then debuting in Telugu film Rogue) for giving a 'misleading' interview to a daily about her association with the Bang Bang! star. Ms Krislinzki told the daily that Hrithik was like a 'friend and mentor' to her after they worked together in a TVC for a mobile phone. She also alleged that Hrithik was considering her for a film. In a tweet, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Dear lady, who are you and why are you lying?" Later, Angela Krislinzki apologized.
 
 

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil, opposite Yami Gautam. Kaabil was directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by his father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik Roshan will soon start filming Krrish 4.

