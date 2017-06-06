Hrithik Roshan Denounces Report That He 'Misbehaved' With Fan As 'Fantasia'

Highlights
Hey Deccan, U are really great at writing chronicles of fantasia. Let's meet up whenever u are back from la la land. Cheers pic.twitter.com/0ECNrQ1LOW— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 5, 2017
The Deccan Chronicle report said that Hrithik Roshan was working out in the gym when a female fan took an unauthorised picture of him. The Mohenjo Daro actor reportedly 'lost his cool' and formatted the fan's phone. "Upon learning that his personal space was being invaded, Hrithik got upset and walked up to the lady and asked her to delete the pictures. Then, he took the phone and formatted it," Deccan Chronicle quoted 'an onlooker' as saying.
Hrithik Roshan uses his Twitter account often to challenge media stories about him. In April, he called out actress Angela Krislinzki (who was then debuting in Telugu film Rogue) for giving a 'misleading' interview to a daily about her association with the Bang Bang! star. Ms Krislinzki told the daily that Hrithik was like a 'friend and mentor' to her after they worked together in a TVC for a mobile phone. She also alleged that Hrithik was considering her for a film. In a tweet, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Dear lady, who are you and why are you lying?" Later, Angela Krislinzki apologized.
@iHrithikpic.twitter.com/V6bj3ROiuL— Angela Krislinzki (@angelakrislinzk) April 4, 2017
Yes misleading headlines indeed. Graceful of you to clarify and apologise though. Wishing you the best for your career— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 4, 2017
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil, opposite Yami Gautam. Kaabil was directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by his father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik Roshan will soon start filming Krrish 4.