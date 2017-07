Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Are Posting Pics Of Vacation With Their Sons But From Different Places

Highlights Hrithik posted pics, in which he's snow fighting with his sons Sussanne is enjoying a sunny day in California with Hrehaan and Hridhaan Hrithik also featured with Sussanne and kids in some California pics

The land of stripes and stars #mycityofangels #4thofjuly #smellslikeheaven #califgirl #godblessamerica A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

There's greater joy in unbridled laughter with these guys than the best shot I've ever given. You can't be the best if you don't give your best to everything you do. A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

#Fun #Friends #UniversalStudios #Orlando #SummerVacay @suzkr @gayatrioberoi @hrithikroshan A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

A magical experience is made even more special when it's shared with the ones you love. #Orlando #UniversalStudios #SummerVacay A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Him: '....and don't worry dad's totally cool with it. He said so.' Me: What. #deerinheadlights #becarefulwhatyouagreeto A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Sussanne Khan is posting latest pictures from her California holiday with Hrehaan and Hridhaan while her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan is posting pictures from what appears to be an earlier holiday, the actor took with his sons. We say so because in Sussanne's pictures things are sunny while Hrithik's posted pictures of the trio from a snow clad mountaineering trip. Interestingly, Hrithik is also holidaying with Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan in California. Actress Sonali Bendre and her son andactress Gaytri Joshi are also travelling with the Roshans (and Khan). Here are Sussanne and Hrithik's contrasting pictures, posted just hours apart.Meanwhile, Hrithik doesn't feature (except in one collage) in the pictures Sussanne is uploading on Instagram but theactor is quite visible in pics instagrammed by Sonali Bendre. Take a look:Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, were married from 2000 to 2014. Despite the separation, Hrithik and Sussanne often hang out together . Sussanne attended Hrithik's major family events - like birthday and anniversary parties. She's also frequently spotted at the screenings of Hrithik's films.Hrithik and Sussanne also go on separate and combined vacations with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Recently, Hrithik took his sons out for a sea trip and posted pics with very funny captions. Here's a sample:Hrithik Roshan was last seen inopposite Yami Gautam. He is reportedly putting together the script ofwith his father Rakesh Roshan.