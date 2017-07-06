Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Are Posting Pics Of Vacation With Their Sons But From Different Places

Highlights
- Hrithik posted pics, in which he's snow fighting with his sons
- Sussanne is enjoying a sunny day in California with Hrehaan and Hridhaan
- Hrithik also featured with Sussanne and kids in some California pics
Meanwhile, Hrithik doesn't feature (except in one collage) in the pictures Sussanne is uploading on Instagram but the Krrish actor is quite visible in pics instagrammed by Sonali Bendre. Take a look:
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, were married from 2000 to 2014. Despite the separation, Hrithik and Sussanne often hang out together. Sussanne attended Hrithik's major family events - like birthday and anniversary parties. She's also frequently spotted at the screenings of Hrithik's films.
Hrithik and Sussanne also go on separate and combined vacations with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Recently, Hrithik took his sons out for a sea trip and posted pics with very funny captions. Here's a sample:
Ridz: Is it supposed to do that? Ray: No dude, you broke it. Ridz: Should we tell dad? Ray: No way. We need to hide this. Ridz: He's going to see! Ray: Nah, we'll go tell him we are hungry. Ridz: But he's going to see! Ray: Arey we'll talk about food. He's not going to see anything else. #Machievellisinthemaking #foodismyblindspot
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil opposite Yami Gautam. He is reportedly putting together the script of Krrish 4 with his father Rakesh Roshan.