How To Watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech At Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017, Live Streaming Online

The Prime Minister's speech will be telecast live by NDTV and will be live streamed on ndtv.com. PM Modi will inaugurate the mega event at 3.30 pm and is scheduled to speak at 5.20 pm. The inauguration ends at 6 pm.
Corporate leaders like Mukesh Ambani and his younger brother Anil, Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra will also address the inauguration, being attended by about 15,000 people.
Vibrant Gujarat is held every two years. It was started by PM Modi when he was Gujarat chief minister to draw investment to the state and each event has seen business bosses pledge millions in investment in Gujarat.
About 20 heads of states and ministers from different countries are also attending the summit. Nisha Desai Biswal, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the US Department of State, is attending along with a large business delegation from her country. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmiry Rogozin is also attending.
Later this evening, PM Modi will meet 25 Indian and 25 global industry leaders at a CEO's conference. Business leaders from USA, Japan, France, UK, Netherlands and Taiwan are attending the conference.
The Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017 summit is a four-day event and ends on January 12.