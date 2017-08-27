How To Watch PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat Today In the last episode of the programme, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of the month of August in India's history.

Share EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki baat will be broadcast on multiple platforms today. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his



Q: How can I watch live broadcast of Mann ki Baat?



A: The 'Mann ki baat' will be webcast live on



Q: What are the timings of the Mann ki baat radio programme?



A: The radio programme will be aired on #MannKiBaat will take place tomorrow at 11 AM. Do tune in. pic.twitter.com/uSD3mF8BsJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2017

Q: What languages is it available in?



A: Apart from the original address in Hindi, regional versions are broadcast in 18 languages and 33 dialects on the same day after the completion of the original broadcast in their respective regions. It is also broadcast in English and Sanskrit.



In the



The show seems to be quite popular among audiences across the country. It has generated revenue of nearly Rs. 10 crore for the All India Radio (AIR) in the last two fiscal years. Information and Broadcast ministry had revealed in the Parliament this year that in 2016-17, the show's revenue was to the tune of Rs. 5.19 crore, while it was Rs. 4.78 crore in 2015-16.



It was launched on October 3, 2014, shortly after Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Mann ki Baat to the entire nation in the 35th edition of his monthly radio address today. For those planning to watch or hear the show, read on to know how. In today's program PM Modi is likely to speak on a range of issues including Tokyo Olympics, National Sports Day and Bharat Indigenous Games. It has been learnt that senior officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have been asked to convey the message to the centres across the country, where thousands of Indian players hone their skills, to tune in to the program.The 'Mann ki baat' will be webcast live on NDTV.com . The monthly programme will also be telecast on public broadcaster Doordarshan and can be heard on All India Radio as well.The radio programme will be aired on All India Radio at 11 am on Sunday, August 27.Apart from the original address in Hindi, regional versions are broadcast in 18 languages and 33 dialects on the same day after the completion of the original broadcast in their respective regions. It is also broadcast in English and Sanskrit.In the last episode of the programme, PM Modi spoke about monsoon season, which bring both joy and flood. He said that the government is doing all it can to help those who stranded because of floods. The Prime Minister also spoke extensively about mega reform GST, which he said has truly transformed the economy. Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the significance of the month of August in India's history. He spoke about the Non-Cooperation movement, the Quit India movement and India's Independence - all of which happened in the month of August.The show seems to be quite popular among audiences across the country. It has generated revenue of nearly Rs. 10 crore for the All India Radio (AIR) in the last two fiscal years. Information and Broadcast ministry had revealed in the Parliament this year that in 2016-17, the show's revenue was to the tune of Rs. 5.19 crore, while it was Rs. 4.78 crore in 2015-16.It was launched on October 3, 2014, shortly after Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister.