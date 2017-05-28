How To Watch PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat programme today.In the last edition of the programme, PM Modi addressed the nation on a number of topics and issues including VIP culture in our country, bridging the gap between rich and poor, and also encouraging students to try new things during their summer vacations. However, his suggestion to make provisions to help birds and animals quench their thirst this summer was widely appreciated on social media, drawing praise from actor Akshay Kumar and industrialist Anand Mahindra.The 'Mann ki baat' will be streamed live on NDTV.com.The radio programme will be aired at 11:00 am on May 28.'Mann Ki Baat' has evoked a "huge response" from people. The radio programme is being aired to about 150 countries. "We reach out to listeners in 150 countries through our radio broadcast in Hindi and general overseas service (English)," AIR External Services Division Director Amlanjyoti Mazumdar said.Excerpts of the speech are aired in various other languages, including Russian, French, Urdu and Chinese.Among the many listeners to PM Modi's mann ki baat tomorrow will be BJP chief Amit Shah. Mr Shah is expected to listen to the programme along with slum dwellers in R K Puram area in New Delhi.A new book was launched recently on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. The book 'Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio' by Rajesh Jain is a compilation of the prime minister's addresses to the nation on radio every month under the programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.The book is written by eminent journalist Uday Mahurkar.