How To Watch PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his Mann Ki Baat programme at 11 am today. This will be the 31st episode of the monthly radio programme. In the last edition of the programme PM Modi shared his vision of New India, saying it was the dream of 125 crore Indians which can be realised before our eyes. New India has repeatedly been a theme in the Prime Minister's recent speeches -- the year 2022 had been presented as a milestone by which time it could be achieved.How can I watch live broadcast of Mann ki Baat 2017?The 'Mann ki baat' will be streamed live on NDTV.com.What are the timings of the Mann ki baat 2017 radio programme?: The radio programme will be aired at 11:00 am on April 30.What subject did PM Modi focus in his last programme?: The prime minister had dedicated the last episode of his radio programme to share his vision of New India, saying it was the dream of 125 crore Indians which can be realised before our eyes. The New India promise had made headlines and the statement was variously interpreted - from an indication that the Prime Minister looking further than the coming assembly elections of 2019 to a herald of coming pro-poor government policies.On his Narendra Modi app, the Prime Minister had asked the people to take a pledge and join him in building a New India by 2022 - the year when the country completes 75 years of Independence.