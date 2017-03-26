How To Watch PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on March 26. The last edition of the programme came with amid assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where elections were being held in seven phases. PM Modi spoke on a variety of issues ranging from the ISRO's historic record-breaking launch of 104 satellites on a single rocket, the successful ballistic missile interceptor, the need and importance of science, agronomy among others. He also spoke about the promotion and popularity of digital transactions. The edition to be aired on Sunday will be the 30th installment of the radio programme.The 'Mann ki baat' will be streamed live on NDTV.com.The radio programme will be aired at 11:00 am on March 26.The prime minister had dedicated the last episode of his radio programme to the promotion and popularity of digital transactions. He spoke on a variety of issues ranging from the ISRO's historic record-breaking launch of 104 satellites on a single rocket, the successful ballistic missile interceptor, the need and importance of science, agronomy among others.