How To Link Aadhaar With Your SBI Account

According to new rules released by the government in June, any account opened after 1 June would have 6 months to be linked to Aadhaar, failing which, access to the account would be blocked. SBI has also made Aadhaar mandatory to be eligible its recruitment process
Here are different easy ways through which you can update your aadhaar number to your bank account without having to visit your bank branch:
To link your Aadhaar to your SBI account online:
- Login to the internet banking service of your bank.
- Find the "Update Aadhar Card Details" option or "Aadhaar Card Seeding" option and click on it. On clicking, you will be directed to another page.
- Enter your Aadhaar card number and click on Submit.
- The last 2 digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to the customer.
- The bank will communicate the status of the linking to Customer's registered mobile number.
To link your Aadhaar card to your SBI account though SMS
- If your mobile number is registered with the Bank, then you can link your Aadhaar number to your bank account through SMS.
- Send a SMS to 567676 in the following format: UID(space)Aadhaar number(space)Account number.
- If the mobile number is not registered or in case the Aadhaar is already linked to Account, an SMS reply will be sent to you.
- If your mobile number is registered with the Bank, you will receive an SMS confirmation of the seeding request.
- Many banks are yet to offer the option of linking Aadhaar to bank account through SMS, so do check through your bank’s customer helpline if this option is available.
To link your Aadhaar card to your bank account from an ATM
- SBI offers an option for seeding Aadhaar from an ATM
- After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, Select the menu "Service – Registrations"
- In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration (or Inquiry as per your need)
- You can now select the Account type (Savings/Checking) after which you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number.