How To Check Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2017

The exit polls for the just-concluded five state elections - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur - are out. By and large, an aggregate of the poll of exit polls suggests the BJP - that hopes to ride to power on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and contested the election without a chief ministerial face - has a clear advantage in Uttar Pradesh but the numbers fluctuated widely, ranging from a low of 155 to (India TV - C Voter) to a high of 279 (India Today - Axis). If the election results are along these lines, it would indicate that the Samajwadi Party-Congress tie-up that Akhilesh Yadav hoped would help him retain the chief minister's chair, did not work.
But did they get it right?
There is only one way to know the answer: when the Election Commission starts counting the votes in the electronic voting machines - that have been stored away in strong rooms with a double lock - on March 11, beginning from 8 am. The early trends for the Uttar Pradesh Elections are expected to emerge within an hour or two.
There are different ways in which you can keep track of the election results online, depending on how you want to stay on the top of the big news of the day.
Q. How do I check the UP Election Results online?
Ans.The easiest way to get the big picture about the UP poll results is to click this link. It takes you to the biggest, and the latest stories on the UP Elections. And then some more.
Q. Can I watch live coverage online on the UP Election Results 2017?
Ans.Of course. If you want to watch the analysis of the poll outcome and get the latest results in one place, click here to watch the discussions
Q. But I want to see how different political parties, say the Congress and Samajwadi Party, fare in previous elections too. How do I find election results from previous elections?
Ans. We too lean on our rich database of election results to produce the news reports. We have put out some of it here in an easy to navigable format. Click here to access the historical election results