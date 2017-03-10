How To Check The Results Of Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2017

The assembly elections in Uttarakhand was seen as a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the BJP. Three exit polls have predicted that the BJP will get a landslide victory in the 70-member assembly, while a fourth poll shows the BJP and the Congress tied. The aggregate -- the poll of exit polls -- shows the BJP decisively winning the hill state. A party needs to get 36 seats to form government in the 70-member hill state.
The 2012 elections had thrown up a hung assembly, with the Congress winning 32 seats and the BJP 31. The Congress got help from Mayawati's BSP, Independents and others to cross the majority mark. The BSP legislators also played a crucial role last year, helping the Harish Rawat government survive a trust vote after a number of Congress legislators rebelled against him.
None of the exit polls today show the BSP winning a seat this year. The party had won 3 seats in 2012.
Ahead of the elections, several Congress leaders joined the BJP, which fielded them despite challenge from local leaders. The strategy seem to have paid off if the exit polls are to be believed. Two out of four exit polls showed the BJP scoring a big win in the state, one shows the party ahead while one shows a repeat of 2012, when the party was neck and neck with the Congress.
Exit polls, of course, often get it wrong and the actual results will only be known on Saturday, March 11, when votes are counted in Uttarakhand and four other states, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are known.
Q. How to watch the Uttarakhand assembly election results?
Ans.The election results will streamed live on ndtv.com from 7 am, where you can watch detailed analysis by election guru Prannoy Roy and live reporting from the states.
Q. How to track the results online?
Ans.The one-stop shop for results from each constituency, the fate of individual candidates and what's going on in the newsroom is here.
Q. How to find last election's results?
Ans.For easy comparison of where the parties stand with regard to each constituency and all the statistics, click here.