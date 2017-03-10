How To Check The Results Of Punjab Assembly Elections 2017

The Punjab assembly elections are seen as a test of the Aam Aadmi Party's plans to expand beyond Delhi. For the Congress and its Chief Ministerial candidate Amarinder Singh, it is a chance to gain power in a state where it has out of power for a decade. The ruling Akali-BJP combine, meanwhile, is trying to gain a third consecutive term in face of opposition claims of corruption and anti-incumbency.
But the four-cornered contest has not thrown a clear verdict, exit polls have said. The Congress came neck and neck with the AAP, says the poll of exit polls. Two polls show the Congress winning, the other shows AAP ahead. Two exit polls say the parties will be neck-and-neck. The aggregate puts the Congress ahead only by two seats and predicts a hung house. It also says the Akali-BJP alliance will be trounced with only 19 to 27 seats.
Whether the exit polls were right or went wide off the mark can be known only on Saturday, March 11, when the votes for all five states that went to polls - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur - will be counted.
