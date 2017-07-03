How To Apply For DDA Housing Scheme 2017

The DDA (Delhi Development Authority) has opened the window for the 2017 edition of its housing scheme - DDA Aawasiya Yojana 2017. Under the affordable housing scheme - which will remain open from Jun 30, 2017 to August 11, 2017, 12,000 flats will be on offer for the residents of the city, with most of them being in Rohini, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar and Narela areas. Out of the 12,000 flats, around 10,000 unoccupied flats are from the 2014 housing scheme.Here is how you can apply for a flat under the DDA housing scheme - DDA Aawasiya Yojana 2017:If you are looking to participate in the DDA scheme this year, you can do so by filling the Application Form in two modes - online or offline.OfflineApplicants opting for the offline mode can collect the brochure as well as application form from the DDA Sale Counter at Vikas Sadan, New Delhi or designated banks, which include ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank. Other banks where you can make purchase of the DDA form in physical form are Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDBI Bank and Yes Bank, according to theApplicants are required to submit the duly filled application form to designated banks along with registration amount, the DDA has said.OnlineInstructions, brochure and application form are available in website of following banks.Registration feeFor the LIG (Lower Income Group) category, the registration fee will be Rs. 1 lakh. For flats belonging to the Middle Income (MIG) and High Income Groups (HIG) flats, a fee of Rs. 2 lakh will be charged.The DDA has this year planned to put the scheme online - for forms for application, refund and so on - in order to reduce long queues of flat buyers at its headquarters.The 2014 scheme offered 25,040 flats across categories, with prices ranging between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore. The scheme saw a massive interest causing the DDA's official website to crash soon after the launch. The one-bedroom flats were offered in Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Siraspur areas.