How Tinder Is Playing A Role In Trying To Save A Rhino From Extinction

43-year-old Sudan is the last male northern white rhino on Earth - and conservationists in Kenya are using Tinder, the dating app, to come to the rescue.It has been a week since the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya - where Sudan lives - partnered with Tinder to raise money for his breeding campaign.The campaign aims to raise $9 million for research into breeding methods, including in-vitro fertilization, to save the species from extinction. But so far, the campaign has received only $70,000 as against the $500,000 they were hoping to have raised.Desperate times call for a desperate measure. So, Sudan's profile will now be available to access to Tinder users worldwide.On his Tinder page, Sudan's bio reads, "I don't mean to be too forward but the fate of my species literally depends on me. I perform well under pressure. 6 ft and 5,000 lbs if it matters."This case remains slightly unusual for Tinder though, because the aim is not to find him a soul mate - but to raise awareness about the dire state of the northern white rhinos and to raise funds for conservation efforts.Sudan and his two female companions - Najin and Fatu - live at the protected conservancy. But they are unable to breed naturally because of issues that include old age.Another reason is that Sudan's sperm count is extremely low. Richard Vigne, the conservancy's chief executive office says the aim is "to reintroduce a viable population of northern white rhino back into the wild, which is where their true value will be realized."He warns, "it is the last option to save the species since all previous breeding attempts proved futile."In an attempt to save Sudan from poachers, his horn has already been hacked off. And though that might have been enough to save his life, it would take a lot more to save the species.