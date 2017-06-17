How This Homeless Woman Was Thrashed In Rajasthan

A homeless woman was mercilessly thrashed by two men armed with a thick rubber pipe along the highway in Rajasthan's Nagaur district this week. Every time the stick pounded her, she screamed in pain pleading to be spared. But her cries, according to a widely shared video of the assault, seemed to encourage the two men who forced her to repeat after them.From 'Allah' to 'Jai Shri Ram', she obediently repeated everything they asked her to say. But they did not stop, raining blows on her legs and back.The video was recorded on a phone along the highway in Nagaur's Kala Nada village by an acquaintance of the two men; about a dozen people quietly watched till the end when they appeared to give a loud cheer. One of the two men had covered his face; the other felt no need to do so.As the video believed to have been shot on Tuesday got around, it reached the police too. As the clamour for action against the two men grew louder on social media, officers at the Shri Balaji police station identified the two men. Police station in-charge Puranmal Meena said on Friday that the two men, Prakash and Shrawan meghwal had been arrested.He added that the police were also trying to identify the person who circulated the video. The police is also trying to trace the woman but haven't succeeded so far. A police officer said it appeared that the woman was mentally challenged; one reason why she had not been able to properly respond.(With inputs from PTI)