How Tarun Raj Watched Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham In Disguise Raj Tarun disguised himself to watch the first day, first show of Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham in the theatre

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Raj Tarun was last seen in Veligonda Srinivas' Andhhagadu (Image courtesy: Raj Tarun) New Delhi: Highlights Raj Tarun posted a picture in which he's seen sporting a fake beard "And that's how I watched DJ this morning," wrote Raj Tarun Duvvada Jagannadham has collected over 75 crores at the box office so far Duvvada Jagannadham. The actor, who is currently shooting in and around Andhra Pradesh's Amalapuram, disguised himself so that he could watch the film without any disturbance from his fans and the paparazzi at the theatre. After watching the film, Raj Tarun decided to share the news with his fans and followers on social media. He posted a picture of himself with a friend in which he is seen sporting a fake beard and wrote: "And that's how I watched DJ this morning."



See the picture shared by Raj Tarun here:

And that's how I watched DJ This morning A post shared by Raj Tarun (@rajtarunn) on Jun 23, 2017 at 9:41am PDT



Raj Tarun made his acting debut in 2013 with Telugu movie Uyyala Jampala, directed by Virinchi Varma. The film, which also features Avika Gor in lead role, received a positive response at the box office. It was remade in Kannada as Krishna-Rukku and in Bengali as Parbona Ami Chartey Tokey.



In 2014, Raju Tarun won the Best Debutant Actor award at the South Indian International Movie Awards for his performance in Uyyala Jampala.



Raj Tarun was last seen in Veligonda Srinivas' Andhhagadu, co-starring Hebah Patel and Rajendra Prasad.



Meanwhile,

#dj collects over 75crs in 4 days and will collect 100cr in 1st week.. Biggest Blockbuster in our banner - Dil Raju pic.twitter.com/hn8TCbh7U7 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 26, 2017



In the US, Duvvada Jagannadham is reportedly doing better than Salman Khan's Tubelight.



Duvvada Jagannadham has been directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in lead role.



Duvvada Jagannadham marks Arya and Parugu.





