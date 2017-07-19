How Shraddha Kapoor Reacted To Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tweet On Racism

Cabinet clears sale of government's stake in HPCL to ONGC: Press Trust of India

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of her film Haseena Parkar New Delhi: Highlights Shraddha said that pressure to look beautiful is not only in industry Nawazuddin posted a tweet on racism in Bollywood His tweet is believed to be a response to casting director Sanjay Chauhan Haseena Parkar, said that the obsession with fair skin is prevalent across the country and not just in the film industry, reported news agency PTI. During the trailer launch of the film, the 30-year-old actress was asked for a reaction on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's recent tweet on racism in Bollywood. Shraddha said that she believes 'true beauty radiates from within' and that one need should not succumb to the pressures of the society. "Of course, in our society there are pressures and I don't feel it's only prevalent to the film industry, it's just that our industry is in the limelight so things tend to get highlighted because of that," PTI quoted the Baaghi actress as saying.



"My definition of beauty is very different I believe that beauty is entirely skin deep. You can come from any background, you can have any skin colour but true beauty radiates from within," she added.



, which read: "Thank you for making me realise that I cannot be paired with the fair and handsome because I am dark and not good looking, but I never focus on that."

Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 17, 2017



Nawazuddin's tweet is believed to be a response to his casting director Sanjay Chauhan, who in a recent interview with



"We can't cast fair and handsome people with Nawaz. It would look so weird. You have to take people with distinct features and personalities when pairing them with him,"



However,



"I was completely misquoted. All I said was the film needed actors as good as Nawazuddin. You need actors who could match his stature. I don't know from where the 'fair and handsome' bit came but I never said the words," PTI quoted Mr Chauhan as saying.



"I would never want to hurt Nawaz sir or the film by giving such statements. I haven't spoken to him yet, but I am deeply saddened by how the comments, which I never made in the first place, have turned out," he added.



(With PTI inputs)



